AR Rahman Recalls Working On Rajinikanth Films: Says ‘It Was Hell’, Reveals Why He Hated All Festivals!

Music maestro AR Rahman has never shied away from expressing his opinions, especially during public events and interviews. Well, the Oscar-winning composer has now flabbergasted many with his statements about working on Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's films.

Apparently, during his recent interaction with Our Stupid Reactions (a popular film review/reaction channel on YouTube), Rahman recalled working on the actor's films and revealed that it was 'hell'. He shared, "When I used to do Rajinikanth movies.. this movie will have to release by Diwali. I will have to do the songs. I will have to do the background, and the electricity used to be very funky at my place. We used to have two generators stationed. It was hell. I will be doing three movies, so the other directors would come to me and say, 'My stuff is coming on Diwali too AR. Finished. So it was hell (laughs)"

Rajinikanth Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, Superstar Gets Brutally Slammed For THIS Reason!

Annaatthe Day 5 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Is Unstoppable!

He further said that he used to hate festivals due to the immense pressure and deadlines. "I used to hate all these festivals because they used to give me hell, whether it was Diwali or New Year or Pongal. Oh my god, I could never enjoy it. Now, there's much more leisure because I started travelling, things would take a longer, a better for me", he added.

ARR and Rajinikanth have earlier collaborated for several Kollywood biggies including Muthu (1995), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Enthiran (2010), Lingaa (2014) and Kochadaiiyaan (2014).

Rahman previously composed for the Bollywood film Mimi starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The music director also recently launched his production company YM Movies under which the 2021 film 99 Songs was released which received a lukewarm response from the audience.

As for Rajinikanth, the actor's Annaatthe was released on November 4 coinciding with the Diwali festival. The film is helmed by Siva and backed by Sun Pictures.