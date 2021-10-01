Aranmanai 3 Trailer: Sundar C Is Back With His Celebrated Horror-Comedy Franchise

Aranmanai 3, the third installment of the highly popular horror-comedy franchise Aranmanai, is gearing up for a theatrical release. The movie, which is directed by Sundar C has a pretty great pre-release hype around it, thanks to the success of the previous films. The makers finally revealed the much-awaited Aranmanai 3 trailer on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

From the impressive trailer that features Arya, Raashi Khanna, and others, it is evident that director Sundar C is back with a bang with his signature style of horror-comedy. The Aranmanai 3 trailer hints that the movie deals with a fresh subject, even though it will stay true to the flavour of the first two installments in the franchise.

However, the trailer hints that the third installment also has a devotional twist in store, unlike the first two parts which solely focused on horror and comedy. In the end portions of Aranmanai 3 trailer, it is hinted that Goddess Amman and her lion will play major roles in the fight against the evil spirit this time.

Check out Arya's Twitter post here:

Arya and Raashi Khanna are appearing as the protagonists in the movie, while director Sundar C plays the character Ravi once again. Andrea Jeremiah's role seemed to be like a cameo appearance. Notably, Aranmanai 3 trailer also features the late actor Vivekh, thus marking one of his final performances. Yogi Babu is another new addition to the franchise.

Aranmanai 3, which is bankrolled by actress-producer Khushboo under the banner Avni Cinemax, was originally slated to hit the theatres on May 14, 2021. But the project was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, now it has been confirmed that the Sundar C directorial will hit the theatres on October 14, 2021.