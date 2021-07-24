Arya And Sayyeshaa Welcome Baby Girl, Confirms Best Buddy Vishal!

Arya and Sayyeshaa, the highly popular celebrity couple of Tamil cinema, welcomed their first child. Recently, Arya's best buddy, actor Vishal took to his official Twitter page and confirmed that the couple is blessed with a baby girl. As per the reports, both the mother and baby are doing fine.

"So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad," wrote the super excited Vishal, on his Twitter post.

Vishal's tweet has left the fans of both Arya and Sayyeshaa totally excited. The fans and well-wishers, as well as the film industry colleagues, have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Arya and Sayyeshaa are expected to officially announce their baby girl's arrival with an official statement soon.

Arya and Sayyeshaa met and fell in love during the shooting of the 2018-released movie Ghajinikanth. The couple later shared the screen in the Suriya starrer Kaappan, which was released in 2019. Sayyeshaa and Arya tied the knot on March 10, 2019, in a traditional ceremony. They were seen together recently in the fantasy-romantic drama Teddy, which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Coming to Arya's acting career, the actor is currently on a high with the success of his latest release Sarpatta Parambarai, which had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. The actor has been receiving rave reviews for his performance as Kapilan in the sports drama. Arya will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller Enemy, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Vishal.