Arya Appears Before Cybercrime Police After Sri Lankan Woman Files Cheating Complaint: Reports

Arya, who recently garnered huge appreciation for his intense performance in Pa Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai, on Tuesday (August 10) appeared before the cybercrime police. Reportedly, cops summoned him based on a complaint filed by a Sri Lankan woman, who alleged that the actor had cheated her of Rs 70 lakh.

According to reports, she also alleged that he even promised to marry her. In her complaint (online), she stated that the actor was struggling financially amid the pandemic. She has reportedly shared screenshots of her Whatsapp chat with the actor.

Reports claim that Arya was interrogated by the official for almost 3 hours. According to a Times of India report, the police have not registered a case and the actor was asked to appear for formal inquiry so as to record his statements. Earlier during his interaction with Spotboye, the Raja Rani actor had shared that he doesn't know the woman at all and believes the truth will come out. He was quoted as saying, "It's some fan trying to get attention. I hope she has not been genuinely cheated by someone in my name. I am sure the truth will come out."

On the work front, Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai was released on July 22 on Amazon Prime Video. The film marked his second OTT venture after Teddy which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Sarpatta Parambarai backed by Shanmugam Dhakshanraj features an ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Santhosh Prathap.

Arya has a slew of projects in his kitty including Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 with Raashi Khanna and Andrea Jeremiah, and Anand Shankar's Enemy alongside Vishal.