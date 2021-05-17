Asuran actor Nitish Veera Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Nitish Veera, who is known for his performances in movies like Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, reportedly passed away today (May 17) due to COVID-19. The actor had also acted in popular films like Rajinikanth's Kaala and Dhanush's Asuran.

Fans expressed shock over Nitish's demise and offered condolences on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

@VijayFansTrends: One more demise in the Kollywood Circle. We are losing a lot of people due to this Covid 🙏Rest in peace #NitishVeera.

@TeamAUFansclub: Actor #NitishVeera who acted in #Kaala , #Asuran , #VennilaKabadiKuzhu2 passed away due to #Covid complications in Chennai Omandurar hospital early this morning.. He was 45.. Another young life gone too soon.. #RIP! #Valimai #ThalaAjith.

@DhanushFUpdates: Our Deepest Condolences to His Family and his Friends . May His Soul Rest in Peace 🙏Rip #NitishVeera.

@RajiniFollowers: Shocking! #NitishVeera is no more due to COVID-19! RIP Brother..! #Kaala #Rajinikanth.

@Ammu_Abhirami: #Asuran #Nitishveera Shattered to hear that Nitish Anna is no more ,very shocking ,such a wonderful and caring co artist, never expected this, May his soul rest in peace.

Celebs' Tweets:

Vishnu Vishal: #RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this... Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you...

Selvaraghavan: REST IN PEACE MY "MANI".