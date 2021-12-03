Bachelor Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

GV Prakash Kumar's Bachelor has hit the cinemas today (December 3). The romantic thriller written and directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar has become the latest victim of piracy. Bachelor has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz and Tamilrockers. Unfortunately, the leak might now impact the film's collection at the box office.

The leaks of Kollywood films have indeed become a headache for the filmmakers and producers. Earlier, films like Annaatthe, Maanaadu were also leaked on these infamous websites within hours of their release.

Coming back to Bachelor, the film based on a true event marks Prakash's first film (as an actor) to release in theatres post the pandemic. His previous film Vankkam Da Mappilei was released directly on television. On the other hand, his previous theatrical release was 100% Kadhal which was released in 2019. With respect to his venture as a music director, his previous project was Thalaivii that starred Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy.

Also starring Divyabharathi, Munishkanth, Bagavathi Perumal, Dhanam and Arun Kumar, Bachelor is produced by G Dillibabu under Axess Film Factory.

With music composed by GV Prakash, AH Kaashif and Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the film has score tuned by Siddhu Kumar. The film's tracks including 'Life of Bachelor', 'Pachigalam Paravaigalam', 'Adiye', 'Kavan' and 'Kaadhal Kanmani' have already become chartbusters on various music streaming platforms.

The editing and photography departments have been handled by San Lokesh and Theni Eswar respectively.

Talking about the film's review, Bachelor has been getting terrific response from the audiences. Several fans and followers of the actor have also been sharing reviews on Twitter praising the film.

On a related note, GV Prakash will next be seen in Jail, Selfie, Ayangaran, 4G, Trapcity. Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha, Idimuzhakkam and Adangathey.