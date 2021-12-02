Bachelor Twitter Review: Are Audiences Impressed With GV Prakash’s Latest Film?

GV Prakash Kumar's latest film Bachelor is trending big time on social media. The romantic thriller graced the theatres on November 3 and has now become the hot topic of discussion on the internet.

Written and directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, the film has opened well at all reservations. Fans and followers of the talented actor-singer have been sharing their reviews on Twitter. According to them, the film's concept, narration and acting chops of the cast have worked quite well. All in all the Prakash-starrer has received a big thumbs up from the audiences, who have already tagged the film as a 'must watch'.

Maanaadu Day 7 Box Office Collection: Silambarasan-Venkat Prabu's Film Makes A Decent Impact!

Ajith Kumar Requests Fans To Not Call Him 'Thala'; Netizens Lauds The Valimai Actor's Decision!

Bachelor is based on modern-day relationships. Earlier during his interaction with The Hindu, Prakash had stressed that the film is all about a serious subject that has a lot to do with relationships in the time of modernity. He was quoted as saying, "This is not a jaali (happy) film. It is a serious subject and a study on a man-woman relationship and how it breaks down into a messy affair. It will be a modern take on toxic relationships."

Divyabharathi has played a pivotal role, and the film also has Munishkanth, Bagavathi Perumal, Nakkalites Dhanam, Nakkalites Arun Kumar and others. G Dillibabu has backed the project under Axess Film Factory. The film's soundtrack is composed by AH Kaashif, GV Prakash and Dhibu Ninan Thomas, while the score has been tuned by Siddhu Kumar.

Bachelor's other technical team members include cinematographer Theni Eswar and editor San Lokesh. The film's teaser was released on February 13, while the trailer was dropped on November 22.

On a related note, the leading man's Jail will be releasing on December 10.