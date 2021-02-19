Bagheera Teaser Out: Prabhu Deva Plays Unapologetic Killer In The Psycho-Mystery Thriller

Looks like actor Prabhu Deva is all set to thrill his fans with his impeccable acting stints with his forthcoming film Bagheera. The teaser of the psycho mystery thriller was released today (February 19, 2021). In the 1-minute-44-second video, the versatile actor can be seen playing an unapologetic killer by appearing in different avatars.

Prabhu Deva as Bagheera Muralidharan looks intriguing and deadly in the nail-biting teaser of the film. The very intimidating teaser also features Sonia Agarwal, Amyra Dastur, Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty, Sakshi Agarwal, Ramya Nambeesan and Gayatri Shankar. As the teaser goes viral, fans and followers of Prabhu Deva are now trending the hashtag #Bagheera on social media.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the first look of Bagheera was released on February 14, 2021 coinciding with Valentine's Day, which attracted huge attention of the netizens then. Produced by Bharathan Pictures and music composed by Ganesan Sekar, the release date of the film is yet to be announced. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is currently going on in full swing. The film's director of photography is Abinandhan Ramanujam, while the editing of Bagheera is carried out by Ruben.

On a related note, Prabhu Deva is currently busy with his other projects that include Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, MS Arjun's Yung Mung Sung and Harikumar's Theal. Talking about his upcoming directorial venture, he will be collaborating with Salman Khan for the third time for the Bollywood flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The duo's past films include Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

