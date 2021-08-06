Beast: Pooja Hegde Feels Excited To Be Doing Tamil Film After A Long Time

Pan-India actress, Pooja Hegde shares her excitement about doing a Tamil film, Beast. After a long time, the actress will be seen in a Tamil film and that has her fans excited beyond measure.

A fan page on social media poured their heart out sharing, "when Pooja revealed that she's acting in beast, I was just stunned!"

The actress gave out a lovely reply to thank the admin of the page. Taking to her social media story, Pooja Hegde wrote, "I'm happy that YOU are happy that I'm doing #BEAST @pooja_slays! Excited to be doing a tamil film again and I hope to make you proud in ur own native language this time round!😉 Happy 1 year to your fan club! Thank you for motivating me🤗."

Pooja Hegde Supports Kareena Kapoor For Allegedly Hiking Her Fee To Rs 12 Crore To Play Sita

Pooja Hegde Juggles Her Pan-India Lineup, Hops Between Hyderabad-Mumbai-Chennai For Shoots

The actress also recently wrapped up her Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and also has Bhaijaan with Salman Khan with the pipeline with Cirkus. Her countrywide lineup also includes Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor along with Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay.