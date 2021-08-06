Beast: Pooja Hegde Feels Excited To Be Doing Tamil Film After A Long Time

Pan-India
actress,
Pooja
Hegde
shares
her
excitement
about
doing
a
Tamil
film,
Beast.
After
a
long
time,
the
actress
will
be
seen
in
a
Tamil
film
and
that
has
her
fans
excited
beyond
measure.
A
fan
page
on
social
media
poured
their
heart
out
sharing,
"when
Pooja
revealed
that
she's
acting
in
beast,
I
was
just
stunned!"
The
actress
gave
out
a
lovely
reply
to
thank
the
admin
of
the
page.
Taking
to
her
social
media
story,
Pooja
Hegde
wrote,
"I'm
happy
that
YOU
are
happy
that
I'm
doing
#BEAST
@pooja_slays!
Excited
to
be
doing
a
tamil
film
again
and
I
hope
to
make
you
proud
in
ur
own
native
language
this
time
round!😉
Happy
1
year
to
your
fan
club!
Thank
you
for
motivating
me🤗."
The
actress
also
recently
wrapped
up
her
Pan-India
film,
Radhe
Shyam
opposite
Prabhas
and
also
has
Bhaijaan
with
Salman
Khan
with
the
pipeline
with
Cirkus.
Her
countrywide
lineup
also
includes
Acharya
with
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan,
Most
Eligible
Bachelor
along
with
Beast
opposite
Thalapathy
Vijay.