Beast: Selvaraghavan Charging Hefty Amount For Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film?

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast has been grabbing headlines right since its inception. Recently, the makers announced the cast of the film which left many excited. As per the latest announcement, the director turned actor Selvaraghavan will be locking horns with Vijay in Beast. He will be playing the leading antagonist in the actioner.

Interestingly, reports are rife that the actor is charging a hefty remuneration for his role in the Vijay-starrer. According to buzz, Selvaraghavan has received a remuneration, close to Rs 2 crore. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the star will be playing a never-seen-before role in the film, and his sequences with Vijay will be the highlighting factor of Beast which will surely give chills to the audience.

Interestingly, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial marks Selvaraghavan's second venture as an actor. His debut film is Saani Kaayidham, also starring Keerthy Suresh.

Talking more about Beast, the film's second schedule (in Chennai) will be wrapped up soon. Reportedly, the cast and crew will next fly to Russia to shoot a few sequences. For the unversed, the initial schedule was shot in Georgia.

Beast has Pooja Hegde as Thalapathy Vijay's love interest. She also has a string of exciting projects in her pipeline like #SSMB28, Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, Cirkus and Bhaijaan. Beast marks Pooja's second Tamil film after Mugamoodi (2012).

Thalapathy 66: Vijay Confirms His Next With Vamshi Paidipally; Hikes Remuneration Big Time!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Meets Vijay On The Sets Of Beast; See Pics And Videos

The actioner boasts of a stellar cast consisting of Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the renowned production banner Sun Pictures, the Vijay-starrer's technical crew includes music director Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor R Nirmal.