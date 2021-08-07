Beast: Selvaraghavan Joins The Cast Of Thalapathy Vijay’s Next!

Nelson Dilipkumar had a surprise in store for the fans who are eagerly awaiting updates of his forthcoming film Beast. The helmer took to his Twitter handle today (August 7) to announce that director-actor Selvaraghavan has been roped in to play a key role in the actioner, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Welcoming him on board Nelson tweeted, "Welcome onboard sir! @selvaraghavan Looking forward to working with you sir!! #beast." On the other hand, the makers of the film Sun Pictures shared a 17-second footage featuring Selvaraghavan to announce his inclusion. Their latest tweet read, "@selvaraghavan joins the cast of #Beast." Well, with the promising actor's inclusion in the film, fans are super excited and are now eagerly waiting to see him and Vijay together on the big screen.

The shooting of Beast is currently underway in Chennai. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The actress will be making her comeback in Kollywood after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi (2012). Apart from Pooja, the film will also feature Yogi Babu, Aparna Das and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. If reports are to be believed, Bollywood's versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui might play the antagonist in the highly anticipated film. However, an official confirmation about his addition is yet to be made by the makers.

The film's technical team consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. The film has editor R Nirmal taking charge at the editing table.

On a related note, Beast's first schedule was wrapped up in Georgia. Also, the first and second look posters of the actioner were released on Vijay's 42nd birthday (June 18).