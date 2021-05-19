Bharath’s Innovative Workout With His Tiny Tots Will Make Your Day!

Actor Bharath is a busy bee these days. The star previously made a power-packed appearance in the recently released Bollywood film Radhe alongside Salman Khan, which indeed garnered huge appreciation of fans from all over.

Well now, with a string of promising projects in his kitty, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit amid the lockdown. For those unversed, Bharath is an avid fitness freak and his posts on social media are a proof of how the actor keeps his body in good shape and looks handsome as ever.

As we talk about his fitness regime, what has grabbed attention of the netizens is his latest video. Apparently, Bharath shared a video from his workout session on his social media space where he can be seen lifting his adorable kids- Aadhyan and Jayden with the help of a rod sans weight plates. Though the actor was seen seriously focusing on his workout, the twins were evidently having a good time with their handsome father. Revealing how the tiny tots were spoiling his workout, Bharath captioned the video as, "Take it easy !! Yes, took it easy as these brats came and spoiled my workout time resulting in -loafing and goofing around."

Also Read: Salman Khan Starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Gets Trolled On Social Media

Also Read: Salman Khan And Kamaal Khan's Chartbuster Jugalbandi Takes The Music Scene By Storm Once Again With Radhe

Well, the video is now going viral on social media, with many loving the cute twins and their playtime with Bharath.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Vijay Kaviraj's 8. He is also a part of Tamil films including Naduvan, Yaakai Thiri and an untitled film with Vani Bhojan. Bharath's Malayalam projects include Kurup, 6 Hours, Kshanam and Samara.