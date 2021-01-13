Bhoomi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Bhoomi, the 25th film of Jayam Ravi has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. The rural entertainer has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites. Bhoomi was released today (January 14, 2021) on Disney+ Hotstar on the special occasion of Pongal.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 1, 2020, however, the release was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Further, the makers opted for a direct-to-OTT release instead of a theatrical run due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Well, upon its release on Disney+ Hotstar, the film has been garnering huge appreciation from the audience.

Helmed by Lakshman, Bhoomi marks the third collaboration of the director and Ravi after Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017). The actor as Bhoominathan aka Bhoomi will be seen playing a young man who leaves behind a career as an astronaut, to fight the wrongdoings of corporates and politicians and to support agriculture.

Starring Nidhhi Agerwal in a key role, Bhoomi is backed by Sujatha Vijaykumar (Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law) under her production banner Home Movie Makers. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will mark his debut in Kollywood with Bhoomi. Featuring Sathish, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Saranya Ponvannan, John Vijay and G Marimuthu in important roles, the film has music composed by Thaman and camera cranked by Dudley.

