Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Akshara Reddy To Get A Red Card This Week?

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is now going through the Kana Kaanum Kaalangal task. In the task, contestants including Ciby, Raju Jeyamohan and Abishek Raaja are required to dress up as teachers, while the other housemates have to don school uniforms to play the roles of students. Ever since the task began, the contestants (playing students) have been expressing disapproval over Ciby's strict behaviour as a teacher, who even asked Iykki Berry and Akshara Reddy to change their hair colours.

In the previous episode, Priyanka Deshpande was seen disobeying Ciby and asking him to stop using his stick in the task. The Master actor had explained that Bigg Boss has given the stick as a prop to be used, and therefore he cannot keep it aside as per her wish. Well now, as per the latest promo, Akshara will be locking horns with Ciby in the Wednesday episode of the show.

In the promo, Akshara can be seen getting irked for being denied permission to steam her outfit for the task. Later, she tosses flower pots in the washroom area, which surprises contestants including Pavani, Abhinay and Iykki. Though Raju and Ciby appear in the washroom area to talk out their differences, Akshara slams them stating that they are overdoing things in the task. Later, Bigg Boss can be heard calling Akshara to the confession room.

Though the reason behind the same is not known, reports suggest that she will be given a red card for breaking the property of the house, which is against the rule of the show. On the other hand, as the exact reason that led to the outrage is not known, several netizens are confused with the promo of the show. Also, many have been supporting Ciby stating that he is only playing the role of a strict teacher to perfection, which has been written in the rule book.