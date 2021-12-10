Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Amir And Niroop In Danger Zone; Will There Be A Double Elimination This Week?

The mini screen audiences witnessed a few high voltage dramas unfold during the 8th week of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. The Mannaadu (politics) task had indeed created a rift between Thamarai Selvi-Priyanka Deshpande and Raju Jeyamohan-Pavani Reddy. Raju-Pavani's issue went out of control after he made shocking remarks against her and Abhinay. A recent promo even showed Pavani questioning Raju about it and losing her cool.

Shockingly, the other housemates including Ciby Chandran were seen supporting Raju, which evidently didn't go down well with a section of social media users. Raju and Ciby were highly slammed for moral policing, while many were seen requesting Kamal Haasan and the showrunners to question their act during the weekend episodes of the show. Soon after the promo surfaced online, many took to their Twitter handle to support Pavani by trending hashtag #WeSupportPavani.

Well, going by the trend and criticism against the contestants, the Ulaganayagan might quiz about the ongoing issue. Well, amid all the hustle and bustle, what has caught the attention of netizens is the voting results and a buzz about a double eviction this week. Reportedly, Amir and Niroop Nandakumar have received the least number of votes this week. Though the duo was seen supporting their team members during the Maanaadu task, their stints inside the house didn't garner much attention from the audience. Niroop's physical strength during different tasks was highly appreciated by the followers of the show, however, his aggressive nature towards other housemates had received backlash. On the other hand, Amir, the second wild-card contestant has been good at predictions and calculations about the housemates, however, he hasn't proved his worth in the show yet.

Surprisingly, Abhinay has received the highest votes and the actor is followed by Thamarai, Ciby, Akshara and Imman. According to reports, a double eviction is on cards, however, an official confirmation is awaited regarding the buzz.