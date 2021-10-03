    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Sruthi Jayadevan’s Photos And All You Need To Know About The US Based Model!

      Social media influencer and fashion blogger Sruthi Jeyadevan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 5 Tamil house. The 24-year-old Texas-based model is best known for her fashion statements, which were highly slammed and trolled by netizens. The diva made headlines when she confidently shut down trolls who questioned her fashion sense and accessories.

      Sruthi Jayadevan

      In 2017, she shared two pictures of herself adorned in Indian accessories including bindi, chained nose ring, saree and a few bangles. She had captioned the beautiful pictures as, ""What's with the dot" "What's that on your nose" "Maybe you should ton down all the cultural stuff" Me:"

      Who Is Isaivani? Here's All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant!Who Is Isaivani? Here's All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant!

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Namitha Marimuthu: Things You Can't Miss About The Transgender ModelBigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Namitha Marimuthu: Things You Can't Miss About The Transgender Model

      The tweet was highly discussed on social media with many praising Sruthi for her immense confidence. Not just her fashion statements, but her inspiring quotes on Instagram are also too good to miss. One of her most popular quotes is, "The way we speak to one another has lasting effects. So when I call you a queen, I'm telling you that you're powerful, you're in control of the woman you're meant to be, you're a work of art by the universe, you're mean to lift others up and protect them, you're the strong, a warrior." Impressive isn't it? Well, we are sure the diva is going to reign the house of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil like a boss. What do you think?

      Check out a few Instagram posts of the beautiful Sruthi Jayadevan.

      Sruthi will be entering the show along with popular Tamil celebrities like Isaivani, Imman Annachi, Namitha Marimuthu, Nadia Chang and many others. On a related note, the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil will have live audiences, unlike the fourth season.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 18:27 [IST]
