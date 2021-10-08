    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Did Pavani Reddy Fake Story About Being Single? Netizens Say ‘She Is In A Relationship’

      The first week of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has indeed started on a very slow and emotional note. Currently, the house is going through a luxury budget task 'Oru Kadhai Sollatuma', wherein each contestant is required to share their emotional life stories. As of now, contestants like Suruthi, Namitha Marimuthu, Isaivani and a few others have garnered huge attention with their heart-melting stories.

      Pavni Reddy

      As per the latest promo, Chinna Thambi actress Pavani Reddy will be narrating her ordeal in the Friday episode of the show. Going by the 35-second footage, the diva will be sharing about her husband's death and how it shattered her. Towards the end, she mentions being single, which has indeed surprised many.

      Though many have been extending their support to the actress, another section of social media users are slamming her for narrating her husband's death claiming that it is a move to gain sympathy from the contestants and audiences. A few curious netizens have also raised questions about her boyfriend Anand Joy, with whom she had shared pictures on social media (which have been deleted as of now). A Twitterati has even shared a report about the actress's Singapore trip with Anand. On the other hand, many think that it is totally fine if she has moved on and wants to talk about her past as it is, at the end of the day, her life.

      Check out the tweets here!

      Pavani Reddy

      For the uninitiated, Pavani Reddy tied the knot with actor Pradeep Kumar on February 14, 2017, after dating for a year. On May 17, 2017, he died by suicide at his residence in Puppalaguda, Hyderabad. Post his unfortunate death, the actress was seen taking a long break from work. Notably, earlier in the show, Pavani has shared that her husband's family has been highly supportive.

