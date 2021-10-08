Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Did Pavani Reddy Fake Story About Being Single? Netizens Say ‘She Is In A Relationship’

The first week of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has indeed started on a very slow and emotional note. Currently, the house is going through a luxury budget task 'Oru Kadhai Sollatuma', wherein each contestant is required to share their emotional life stories. As of now, contestants like Suruthi, Namitha Marimuthu, Isaivani and a few others have garnered huge attention with their heart-melting stories.

As per the latest promo, Chinna Thambi actress Pavani Reddy will be narrating her ordeal in the Friday episode of the show. Going by the 35-second footage, the diva will be sharing about her husband's death and how it shattered her. Towards the end, she mentions being single, which has indeed surprised many.

Though many have been extending their support to the actress, another section of social media users are slamming her for narrating her husband's death claiming that it is a move to gain sympathy from the contestants and audiences. A few curious netizens have also raised questions about her boyfriend Anand Joy, with whom she had shared pictures on social media (which have been deleted as of now). A Twitterati has even shared a report about the actress's Singapore trip with Anand. On the other hand, many think that it is totally fine if she has moved on and wants to talk about her past as it is, at the end of the day, her life.

Check out the tweets here!

2nd Marriage ayiruchu, apm yethuku 1st marriage vachu sympathy create pannitu irukanga🤔 pic.twitter.com/Inoqg5vZKt — KamalHaasan Politics 🔦 (@KH_Politicss) October 8, 2021

She said that she is married to another guy in galatta interview( Jayam Ravi BIL). what is she trying now??? When she has clearly moved on ..why is she saying single — Anitha Selvaraj (@AnithaSelvara18) October 8, 2021

https://t.co/dv9lnyuTwC

So who is this then???Very interesting !! — sharmishekar (@sharmishekar1) October 8, 2021

She said that she is married to another guy in galatta interview( Jayam Ravi BIL). what is she trying now??? When she has clearly moved on ..why is she saying single??? What happened to Anand Joy?? — Anitha Selvaraj (@AnithaSelvara18) October 8, 2021

I totally respect ur pain, but anand joy ooda relationship la thaana irukinga apram yenna thanniyave irukean nu project pandringa🙄🙄🙄 — Kya!!!!!!!!! (@ItzKya____) October 8, 2021

Finding some of the comments here are baseless. If you had moved on in your life, does that mean you shouldn’t speak about your past? What’s the point of having this session then? If she got married again, does that means she shouldn’t speak about whatever happened before? — BiggyBossy (@BossyBiggy) October 8, 2021

First few lines shows her pain of lossing her husband I respect it



Last line she said she will be single but Anand joy and she is in committed status



Why this Pavani ????#BiggBoss5Tamil #BiggBossTamil5 #BiggBossTamil — Karnan (@Peace25666743) October 8, 2021

For the uninitiated, Pavani Reddy tied the knot with actor Pradeep Kumar on February 14, 2017, after dating for a year. On May 17, 2017, he died by suicide at his residence in Puppalaguda, Hyderabad. Post his unfortunate death, the actress was seen taking a long break from work. Notably, earlier in the show, Pavani has shared that her husband's family has been highly supportive.