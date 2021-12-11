Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Imman Annachi Gets Evicted!

Actor-politician Imman Annachi has become the 10th contestant of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil to get evicted from the show. According to BB Tamil analysts, Annachi, who entered the house on day 1 received the lowest votes among the nominated contestants this week. His eviction will be announced by host Kamal Haasan on the Sunday episode of the show.

Known for his mind games and strategies, Annachi garnered huge attention for his clash with singer Isaivani, anchor Priyanka Deshpande and camaraderie with Raju Jeyamohan. His participation in various tasks was up to the mark. His ugly fight with Niroop Nandakumar last week was highly discussed on social media. For the unversed, despite winning the captaincy task, his power was switched by Niroop, who later became the captain of the house.

The tenth week nomination took place on Monday (December 6). Apart from Annachi, 6 other contestants including Abhinay Vaddi, Ameer, Niroop Nandakumar, Akshara Reddy, Thamarai Selvi and Ciby Chandran were also nominated.

Well, the weekend episode is surely going to be an intense one as Kamal Haasan will be questioning contestants including Ciby and Raju regarding their remarks against Pavani Reddy. During the 'Maanaadu' task, the two contestants had slammed Pavani for her closeness with Abhinay. Though she retorted saying that it is her personal issue and the duo should not interfere, unfortunately, Ciby and Raju kept on arguing and defending themselves. Their moral policing didn't go down well with the netizens who had even protested against it on social media by trending hashtag #WeSupportPavani, expressing their support to Pavani.

As per the promos released, Kamal will also be discussing Priyanka and Thamarai Selvi's issue which was also blown out of proportion in the previous week.

On a related note, currently, Pavani is the captain of the house.