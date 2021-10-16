Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination Today: Nadia Chang Likely To Get Evicted This Week!

The second weekend elimination process of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is going to be an intense one. In the Monday episode of the show, a total of 15 contestants including Nadia Chang, Raju Jeyamohan, Iykki Berry, Niroop, Suruthi, Madhumitha, Imman, Cibi, Isaivani, Varun, Chinna Ponnu, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhishek, Abinay and Akshara were nominated.

Well, if reports are to be believed, model and social media influencer Nadia Chang has been evicted from the Kamal Haasan show. As earlier reports were rife about singer Chinna Ponnu and film analyst Abishek Raja's eviction, the latest rumour in town has surprised many. With her eviction, looks like the mini-screen audiences were not happy with her stints inside the house. Though she was a promising contestant with a strong fan base on social media, her vote counts were apparently lesser than the other nominated ones. On the other hand, recently when she shared her emotional plight during a task, many had come up with theories reiterating that her story is a fake one.

Nadia Chang: Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results: Chinna Ponnu And Abishek Raaja In Bottom Two?

For those who are unaware, Nadia had revealed during the task that her mother was very strict due to which she and her siblings had to flee from their house multiple times. Shockingly, Nadia also shared that she started disliking her mother when she got her thrashed by the police. Well with several reaction videos on the same going viral on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see if Nadia reacts to it or leaves it as it is.

On a related note, Thamarai is the current captain of the house. Notably, Namitha Marimuthu had walked out of the show owing to personal reasons. Reportedly, she might enter the house in the upcoming week.