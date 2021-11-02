Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations: Mathumitha, Pavani Reddy And 7 Others Nominated In The Fifth Week!

Post the exit of singer Chinna Ponnu, the house of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil went through the fifth-week nomination process. 9 contestants including Abhinay, Akshara Reddy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Isai Vani, Iykki Berry, Mathumitha, Niroop, Pavani Reddy and Suruthi have been nominated this week.

In the process, each contestant was called to the garden area where they were required to reveal their nominations, however, not for eliminating but to save this week. The ones who received the least votes during the process were directly nominated for the week.

Scroll down to see who nominated whom.

Priyanka: Mathumitha, Isai Vani

Abhinay: Priyanka, Raju

Mathumitha- Priyanka, Pavani Reddy

Niroop- Priyanka, Imman Annachi

Suruthi: Thamarai, Isai Vani

Akshara: Thamarai, Iykki

Thamarai: Raju, Iykki

Imman: Niroop, Raju

Ciby: Mathumitha, Imman

Iykki: Thamarai, Imman

Pavani: Suruthi, Abhinay

Isai Vani: Thamarai, Suruthi

Raju: Imman, Niroop

Varun: Akshara, Isai Vani

Well, with the nomination list consisting of the season's eighth strong contestants going viral on social media, fans are speculating that there might be no elimination this week, owing to the Diwali celebration and Kamal Haasan's birthday which falls on November 8. Though the chances are high that there might be no elimination this week, one will have to wait until the weekend episode to know the truth.

On a related note, currently, Varun is the captain of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil.

Fifth Week Nominated Contestants

Abhinay

Akshara Reddy

Ciby

Isai Vani

Iykki

Mathumitha

Niroop

Pavani

Suruthi

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.