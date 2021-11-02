Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations: Mathumitha, Pavani Reddy And 7 Others Nominated In The Fifth Week!
Post the exit of singer Chinna Ponnu, the house of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil went through the fifth-week nomination process. 9 contestants including Abhinay, Akshara Reddy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Isai Vani, Iykki Berry, Mathumitha, Niroop, Pavani Reddy and Suruthi have been nominated this week.
In the process, each contestant was called to the garden area where they were required to reveal their nominations, however, not for eliminating but to save this week. The ones who received the least votes during the process were directly nominated for the week.
Scroll down to see who nominated whom.
Priyanka:
Mathumitha,
Isai
Vani
Abhinay: Priyanka, Raju
Mathumitha- Priyanka, Pavani Reddy
Niroop- Priyanka, Imman Annachi
Suruthi: Thamarai, Isai Vani
Akshara: Thamarai, Iykki
Thamarai: Raju, Iykki
Imman: Niroop, Raju
Ciby: Mathumitha, Imman
Iykki: Thamarai, Imman
Pavani: Suruthi, Abhinay
Isai Vani: Thamarai, Suruthi
Raju: Imman, Niroop
Varun: Akshara, Isai Vani
Well, with the nomination list consisting of the season's eighth strong contestants going viral on social media, fans are speculating that there might be no elimination this week, owing to the Diwali celebration and Kamal Haasan's birthday which falls on November 8. Though the chances are high that there might be no elimination this week, one will have to wait until the weekend episode to know the truth.
On a related note, currently, Varun is the captain of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil.
Fifth Week Nominated Contestants
Abhinay
Akshara Reddy
Ciby
Isai Vani
Iykki
Mathumitha
Niroop
Pavani
Suruthi
How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants
•
Install
the
Hotstar
App
(Available
in
Android
and
iOS).
• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.
• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.
• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.