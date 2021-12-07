Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Abhinay, Akshara And 5 Others Get Nominated!

The previous weekend episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil saw the second time eviction of video jockey Abishek Raaja. Though he entered the house on day 1, he was eliminated during the third weekend. Later on day 47, he re-entered the madhouse as the first wild card contestant, but could only survive in the show for two weeks.

Well, the house is left with 12 contestants who are now vying for the coveted trophy. On Monday, the tenth-week nomination took place and a total of 7 contestants were nominated including Abhinay Vaddi, Imman Annachi, Ameer, Niroop Nandakumar, Akshara Reddy, Thamarai Selvi and Ciby Chandran. For the process, each contestant was required to enter the confession room and choose any three housemates as their nominations, stating reasons for the same. Pavani Reddy, the new captain of the house was exempted from the process.

Kamal Haasan Voilates COVID-19 Norms, Tamil Nadu Health Department To Seek Explanation

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Abishek Raaja Gets Eliminated Again!

Though Ameer won the previous captaincy task, Pavani switched it with the help of her power medal. On the other hand, coin holder Niroop was given an opportunity to swap his nomination by nominating any one housemate and playing a task with him/her. For this, Niroop chose Sanjeev Venkat, however, as the former lost in the task, he was not exempted from the nominations.

Tenth Week Nominated Contestants

Abhinay

Imman

Ameer

Niroop

Akshara

Thamarai

Ciby

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.