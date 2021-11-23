    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Pavani Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande And Four Others Nominated!

      By
      |

      One of the highly talked about reality shows Bigg Boss 5 Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan recently completed 50 days. The 13 contestants inside the house are now just 50 days away from the finale race and undoubtedly the upcoming days are going to be very crucial for them.

      Bigg Boss Tamil 5

      In the Monday episode of the show, audiences witnessed the show's eight week nominations. A total of 6 contestants including Imman Annachi, Iykki Berry, Pavani Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai Selvi and Priyanka Deshpande have been nominated for the weekend eliminations.

      For the process, each contestant was required to walk into the confession room one after the other and nominate any two housemates citing reasons for the same. The current captain of the house Abinay Vaddi and the first wild card contestant of the season Abishek Raaja (who re-entered the show in the previous week) were excused from the process. Well, as the nominated contestants this week are strong players, the upcoming and weekend episodes are going to be highly crucial ones. Let us tell you that the show's host Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore he might skip a couple of weekend episodes. Ulaganayagan's replacement is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

      Eighth Week Nominated Contestants

      Pavani Reddy
      Imman Annachi
      Iykki Berry
      Niroop Nandakumar
      Thamarai Selvi
      Priyanka Deshpande

      How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

      • Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.
      • Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.
      • Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:57 [IST]
      
      X