Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Pavni, Priyanka, Ciby And 3 Others Get Nominated!

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil was high on drama. After the high voltage rope task, Thamarai Selvi became the captain of the house. Post the captaincy task, the 12th week nomination took place, and about 6 contestants including Pavni Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande, Ciby Chandran, Niroop Nandakumar, Akshara Reddy and Varun were nominated for the weekend elimination.

For the process, the contestants were required to enter the confession room one after the other and nominate any three contestants, who they think are least deserving to be in the show. Thamarai, the new captain of the house was excused from the process. Priyanka received the highest votes (6), while Pavani, Ciby and Niroop got five votes each. On the other hand, good friends Akshara and Varun were nominated by three contestants each. Considering that the 12th nomination list has some of the very strongest contestants of the season, one will have to wait and watch to see who bids goodbye to the show in the Sunday episode of the show.

In the previous week, Abhinay Vaddi got evicted from the show.

12th Week Nominated Contestants

Pavni

Priyanka

Ciby

Niroop

Akshara

Varun

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Actor Abhinay Vaddi Gets Evicted!

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestants Remuneration: Here's How Much Pavni, Priyanka, Raju And Others Are Charging!

Who Nominated Whom?

Amir: Niroop, Akshara, Priyanka

Ciby: Akshara, Pavni, Niroop

Pavani: Akshara, Varun, Ciby

Niroop: Varun, Ciby, Priyanka

Sanjeev: Ciby, Priyanka, Pavni

Akshara: Priyanka, Pavni, Amir

Varun: Priyanka, Niroop, Amir

Raju: Niroop, Pavni, Ciby

Priyanka: Ciby, Varun, Sanjeev

Thamarai: Niroop, Pavni, Priyanka

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.