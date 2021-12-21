    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Pavni, Priyanka, Ciby And 3 Others Get Nominated!

      By
      |

      The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil was high on drama. After the high voltage rope task, Thamarai Selvi became the captain of the house. Post the captaincy task, the 12th week nomination took place, and about 6 contestants including Pavni Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande, Ciby Chandran, Niroop Nandakumar, Akshara Reddy and Varun were nominated for the weekend elimination.

      BB Tamil 5

      For the process, the contestants were required to enter the confession room one after the other and nominate any three contestants, who they think are least deserving to be in the show. Thamarai, the new captain of the house was excused from the process. Priyanka received the highest votes (6), while Pavani, Ciby and Niroop got five votes each. On the other hand, good friends Akshara and Varun were nominated by three contestants each. Considering that the 12th nomination list has some of the very strongest contestants of the season, one will have to wait and watch to see who bids goodbye to the show in the Sunday episode of the show.

      In the previous week, Abhinay Vaddi got evicted from the show.

      12th Week Nominated Contestants

      Pavni
      Priyanka
      Ciby
      Niroop
      Akshara
      Varun

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Actor Abhinay Vaddi Gets Evicted!Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Actor Abhinay Vaddi Gets Evicted!

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestants Remuneration: Here's How Much Pavni, Priyanka, Raju And Others Are Charging!Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestants Remuneration: Here's How Much Pavni, Priyanka, Raju And Others Are Charging!

      Who Nominated Whom?

      Amir: Niroop, Akshara, Priyanka
      Ciby: Akshara, Pavni, Niroop
      Pavani: Akshara, Varun, Ciby
      Niroop: Varun, Ciby, Priyanka
      Sanjeev: Ciby, Priyanka, Pavni
      Akshara: Priyanka, Pavni, Amir
      Varun: Priyanka, Niroop, Amir
      Raju: Niroop, Pavni, Ciby
      Priyanka: Ciby, Varun, Sanjeev
      Thamarai: Niroop, Pavni, Priyanka

      How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

      • Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.
      • Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.
      • Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 21, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X