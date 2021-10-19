Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Pavni Reddy, Akshara, Priyanka And 6 Others Nominated!

The third week nomination of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil took place on Monday (October 18). Similar to the previous week's nomination, this one too was a closed one that required contestants to enter the confession room, one after the other and nominate any two from the lot. Well, at the end of the nomination, a total of 9 contestants were nominated including Thamarai Selvi, Abhishek, Isai Vani, Chinna Ponnu, Pavni Reddy, Iykki Berry, Akshara Reddy, Abhinav and Priyanka Deshpande.

Interestingly, Abhishek received the highest votes (6) in the process. Many housemates nominated him stating that he is influencing others. A few also shared that he is making a small group with Priyanka and the duo is trying to target others with their statements.

Well, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, the current captain of the house was excused from the process. Also, 6 contestants including Imman Annachi, Mathumitha, Niroop, Raju, Suruthi and Varun are safe this week.

Second Week Nominated Contestants

Thamarai Selvi

Abhishek

Isai Vani

Chinna Ponnu

Pavani Reddy

Iykki Berry

Akshara Reddy

Abhinav

Priyanka Deshpande

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.