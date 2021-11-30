Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande And 8 Others Get Nominated!

Post the shocking exit of Iykki Berry from Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, the mini-screen audience witnessed a high voltage Monday episode. The episode started off with the 9th week captaincy task which took place between Imman Annachi, Ciby Chandran and Abishek Raaja. Though Imman won the block building task, Niroop Nandakumar was seen taking over the captaincy by using his coin. Well, this evidently didn't go down well with Imman, who reacted to it and even expressed his concern over Niroop's friends Priyanka and Abishek misusing the power.

Well, after several disagreements and fine debates among the housemates, the week's nomination took place and as many as 10 contestants were nominated including Abhinay, Abishek, Akshara, Ciby, Imman, Pavani Reddy, Priyanka, Raju Jeyamohan, Thamarai Selvi and Varun. Each contestant was required to enter the confession room one after the other and nominate any three housemates citing reasons for the same. Surprisingly, all the contestants except for the wild card entrants Ameer, Sanjeev Venkat and the current captain of the house Niroop were nominated in the 9th week.

9th Week Nominated Contestants

Abhinay

Abishek

Akshara

Ciby

Imman

Pavani Reddy

Priyanka

Raju Jeyamohan

Thamarai Selvi

Varun

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.