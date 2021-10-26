Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Rana Daggubati’s Wife Miheeka Bajaj Extends Her Support To THIS Nominated Contestant!

The house of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil went through the fourth-week nominations on Monday (October 25). In the process, a total of 9 contestants were nominated including Pavani Reddy, Akshara Reddy, Suruthi, Isai Vani, Chinna Ponnu, Abhinay, Imman, Varun and Priyanka Deshpande. Post the shocking exit of Nadia Chang and Abishek Raaja, fans and followers of other contestants are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite ones from getting eliminated.

Fan pages have already kick-started promoting contestants by sharing posts and videos of them from the show. Well, amid all hustle and bustle, what has caught the attention of netizens is Rana Daggubati's wife and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj expressing her support to Akshara Reddy.

Apparently, Miheeka on Monday took to her Instagram handle urging netizens to vote for her good friend. She said, "Congratulations to my dear friend Akshara on taking part in Bigg Boss Tamil. My vote goes to Akshara, and I think yours should too. All the best Akshara. Here's hoping you win." Interestingly, she has captioned the post as, "Vote for @aksharareddy.official now! #bigbosstamil."

Let us tell you that Akshara enjoys a humongous fan following on social media. Her upright and logical stands were highly appreciated by netizens too. With the model-turned-actress getting support from celebrities as well, looks like Akshara is truly winning hearts outside.

In the previous week, Akshara broke down after she revealed how she was targeted by Priyanka, Abishek and Niroop in the house. The diva also confessed that she doesn't have anyone to support and doesn't want to fight with others. Later, when she expressed her wish to leave the house, Bigg Boss consoled her, post which the contestant decided to be in the show further.

On a related note, Namitha Marimuthu walked out of the show in the first week.