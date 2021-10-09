Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: SHOCKING! Namitha Marimuthu Walks Out Of The Show!

Yes, you read that right! Even before completing a week in the Bigg Boss 5 Tamil house, Namitha Marimuthu has walked out of the show owing to reasons unknown. Though an official confirmation about her exit is awaited, reports are rife that she has opted out of the show due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The news about Namitha's sudden exit has obviously flabbergasted many as she had entered the house with a big dream of winning the show, which she had even mentioned in the previous task 'Oru Kadhai Sollatuma'. In the luxury budget task, she had shared a few traumatic experiences she and her other community members had to face in the past.

She had shared, "At the age of 10, I felt a desire to keep myself beautiful. During my 10th grade, I went through a few physical changes. My breasts started growing. As my uncle was a doctor, my parents asked him to remove them surgically. Again after a few months, my breast started growing. I started talking about my problems with people who were like me. When I dressed up as a girl for a family get-together, I was badly beaten up by my relatives. I have fled from my house almost 4 times but came back due to safety concerns. I was tracked by detectives hired by my parents. One day I wore my mother's saree and danced at a function of the transgender community for which I was thrashed by my parents, who even threatened to kill me."

Namitha had also shared an instance when her friend tricked and kidnapped her. Shockingly, her complaint with the police was allegedly manipulated and she was kept in a rehab centre for 3 months.

Her heart-wrenching ordeal indeed left many teary-eyed. Netizens had also expressed support and love to the diva through their respective appreciation posts on social media upon hearing her story.

Talking about her career, she represented India and won Miss Trans Star International, a beauty pageant for transgender women. Namitha made her acting as well as singing debut with Nadodigal 2 (2020) that also starred M Sasikumar, Anjali and Athulya Ravi.