Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details Of The Kamal Haasan Show

The countdown has begun. Host Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is returning with a brand new season of the world's popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Without a doubt, the legendary actor will be enthralling the audience with his classy yet massy hosting skills. For those who are not aware, Kamal will be hosting the show for the fifth consecutive time.

Well, the makers of the show have been teasing fans with incessant promos and updates, which has only left them intrigued and excited at the same time. If reports are to be believed, the makers will be bringing in some popular and controversial celebrities under one roof. Several names of the participants have already started trending on Twitter. Reportedly, celebs including Namitha Marimuthu, Akshara Reddy, Kausalya, Priyanka Deshpande, Shalu Shammu, Milla, Renuka Praveen, Sachin Mani, Priya Raman, Santhosh Prathap, Pavani Reddy, Gopinath Ravi, Imman Annachi, Pradaini Surva, Susan George, Niroop Nandakumar and Abishek Raaja might enter the madhouse during the premiere of the show.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil will begin with a grand premiere, which will take place on October 3, Sunday at 6 pm. The mini-screen audiences can watch the weekly episodes of the show on Vijay TV from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and weekend episodes (Saturday and Sunday) at 9 pm.

In case if you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can stream it online via the Disney+ Hotstar app, where you will find all the latest and previous episodes of the season and even Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and 4. Let us tell you that the weekly episodes of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil will display daily activities and tasks given to the contestants.

Kamal Haasan will be joining them during the weekend episodes, where he will be discussing issues and lauding contestants for their performances and stints inside the madhouse.