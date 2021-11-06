Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Suruthi Gets Eliminated From The Show

Suruthi Periyasamy has become the fifth contestant to bid goodbye to Kamal Haasan's show Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. Though the eliminated contestant's name will only be announced by the host in the Sunday episode of the show, several BB analysts have already confirmed the model's exit. Evidently, she received the least votes this week.

Well, the news of her eviction has disappointed many, as she was one of the strongest contestants of the season. Although she was slammed for her game strategy last week, when she stole the coin from Thamarai Selvi, her stand and logical takes during various instances were highly applauded by the mini-screen audiences. Also, her emotional story during the initial week had garnered immense attention, love and support from the netizens.

Notably, in the previous weekend episode, Kamal Haasan had questioned her for being defensive instead of explaining her part to Thamarai about stealing the coin. He had also warned Suruthi and other contestants to play the game with some ethics.

Earlier, rumours were rife that the elimination might not take place this week owing to the Diwali celebration and Kamal Haasan's birthday, which falls on November 7 (Sunday). However, in the first promo of the Saturday episode, the actor quashed the rumour confirming that the elimination will be held no matter what.

Well apart from Suruthi, contestants including Abhinay, Akshara Reddy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Isai Vani, Iykki Berry, Mathumitha, Niroop and Pavani Reddy were nominated this week. Notably, Varun is the current captain of the house.

Previously, the show went through the 'Shenbagame Shenbagame' task (captaincy) that required contestants to collect milk from the dummy cow placed in the garden area.

Talking about the eliminated contestants so far, Chinna Ponnu, Abishek and Nadia were evicted from the show, while Namitha Marimuthu walked out in the first week.