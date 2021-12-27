Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Ticket To Finale Task Begins, Kamal Haasan’s Show To Get Its First Finalist Very Soon!

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil saw the shocking eviction of two of the strongest contestants of the season Akshara Reddy and Varun. Several netizens even took to their respective social media handles to express their disappointment over the duo's exit despite the house having a few weak contestants.

Well, on Monday, the remaining 8 contestants including Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan, Amir, Sanjeev Venkat, Thamarai Selvi, Pavni Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar and Ciby Chandran will be seen vying to become the first finalist of the season. As per the latest promo, the ticket to the finale task will take place on Monday, however, with a twist. Apparently, the contestants will be asked to dress up and turn up for a grand supper arranged by Bigg Boss.

The evidently excited contestants are left flabbergasted after Bigg Boss announce a task to decide the first finalist of the season. The contestants are required to unanimously declare a housemate they think deserves to be the first finalist of the show. The debate between the contestants is expected to be followed by a heated argument. As per the second promo of the show released on Monday, friends turned foe Priyanka and Niroop will be seen engaging in an ugly spat after the former says that he shouldn't be given the ticket to the finale. To a much surprise, Priyanka also adds that she feels she cannot compete with him in the upcoming tasks as he is physically strong, to which Niroop requests Bigg Boss to open the exit doors as she herself has proved with her words that she cannot compete with him.

Well, the ticket to the finale task is indeed going to be a high voltage affair and one will have to wait and watch to see who grabs the opportunity.