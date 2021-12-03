Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results: Abishek Gets Less Votes, Kamal Haasan To Host Weekend Episode!

The ninth week of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has been high on drama. The mini-screen audiences witnessed several brawls and disagreements between the contestants. The arguments between Priyanka Deshpande and other contestants like Imman Annachi, Thamarai Selvi, Niroop Nandakumar and Ciby Chandran were also a few of the many highlights of the week.

If that was not enough, Bigg Boss's ninth week news task was able to stir the entire house. Well, with the brawls also becoming a hot topic of debate on social media, what has garnered the attention of netizens and followers of the show is a buzz about the show's next eviction. If reports are anything to go by, film analyst Abishek will be bidding goodbye to the show this week, as he has received the least votes than the other contestants in the nominations.

For the unversed, he was evicted in the third week and returned on day 47 as the first wild card contestant. Though fans were expecting his new avatar with the return, looks like his re-entry didn't excite the audiences much. He was still seen playing his mind games and causing misunderstandings between contestants. Let us also add that he was applauded many a time for supporting his good friend Priyanka when many targetted her this week.

Coming back to the week's voting results, Abishek is followed by Abhinay, Imman, Varun, Thamarai Selvi, Pavani Reddy and Akshara Reddy. On the flip side, Raju Jeyamohan has received the highest votes this week and is followed by Priyanka and Ciby.

On a related note, rumours are rife that Kamal Haasan will be hosting the weekend episode of the show. In the previous week, the Ulaganayagan was seen passing the baton to his co-star Ramya Krishnan, after he was tested positive for COVID-19. As per the latest bulletin, he will be fit to resume his routine work from December 4 (Saturday).