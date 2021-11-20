Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results: Iykki Berry Gets The Least Number Of Votes

Abishek Raaja, one of the controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, who bid goodbye to the show on day 21 has now returned to the house as a wildcard. His re-entry is surely going to cause hullabaloo among the housemates and his strategies and mind game might even break some existing groups in the house.

His re-entry has indeed shocked mini-screen audiences, however, what has grabbed major eyeballs is the voting results of the week's nomination. If reports are anything to go by, Iykki Berry will get evicted in the 7th week of the show. Though her performance in the show was up to the mark, her camera space was lesser than the other contestants, which might have been one of the reasons for her lesser votes. In the list, Iykki is followed by Isaivani and Niroop, who too are in danger zone.

Notably, Iykki and Niroop were also seen engaging in verbal brawls time and again in the show, which might have not gone down well with the audiences.

Interestingly, Abhinay has received the highest votes this week and is followed by Akshara Reddy, Ciby Chandran, Imman Annachi and Pavani Reddy. With some very strong contestants in the nomination list and danger zone, one will have to wait and watch to see who exits the show next.

As of now, the house has 13 contestants, while 4 contestants have been evicted so far including Suruthi, Nadia Chang, Namitha Marimuthu and Chinna Ponnu. For the unversed, Namitha had walked out of the show in the first week owing to medical reasons. Currently, Priyanka Deshpande is the captain of the house.