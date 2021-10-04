Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Who Is Akshara Reddy? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Miss Globe 2019 Winner

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has commenced on a high note. The new season of the popular reality show kick-started 8 months after BB 4 Tamil's grand finale (January) that saw actor Aari Arjunan lifting the coveted trophy. Well, a total of 18 contestants have entered the show on Day 1. Just like every other season, the makers have deliberately chosen celebrities, who have proved that mettle in various fields.

The team has been getting immense praise from the netizens especially for bestowing the huge stage/opportunity to contestants like Thamarai Selvi. This premiere also witnessed the grand entry of several models and pageant winners like Suruthi, Akshara Reddy, Niroop, Nadia Chang, Namitha Marimuthu and Mathumitha. Among the aforementioned contestants, who caught the most attention is Akshara who entered wearing a coveted crown which she was bestowed for winning the Miss Super Globe title in 2019.

Read on to know more about Akshara Reddy

Born in 1992 in Chennai, Akshara chose modeling as a career. She represented India and won the Miss Super Globe (World) 2019 pageant which was held in Dubai. Before this, she bagged titles including Miss Super Globe (India) 2019 and Miss South India. Akshara, who has done her Bachelors in Psychology at the University of Tbilisi in Georgia has done close to 150 ramp and fashion shows with leading designers and fashion choreographers. Notably, Akshara has also walked as a showstopper in various distinguished fashion shows.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Who Is Iykki Berry? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The First Tamil Female Rapper

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Namitha Marimuthu: Things You Can't Miss About The Transgender Model

On the film front, she made her acting debut with a Malaysian Tamil project titled Kasu Mela Kasu. She also played the lead role in the Kannada film Bill Gates directed by Srinivasa C Mandya. Akshara has also been a part of the Telugu film Daadi.

Interestingly, the beautiful diva has also participated in the popular reality show Villa to Village, wherein she won the Queen of Vila to Village title.