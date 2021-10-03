Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Who Is Iykki Berry? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The First Tamil Female Rapper

The brand new season of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has commenced. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan who is hosting the show has so far introduced contestants including Isaivani, Raju, Mathumitha, Abishek, Namitha Marimuthu, Priyanka Deshpande and many others.

Well, the latest celebrity to join the league is none other than Iykya aka Iykki Berry, the first Tamil female rapper. Curious about the name? Well, her name is derived from the work Iyakkiyam which simply means Unity in Tamil.

Interestingly, she is also a celebrity cosmetic surgeon and social activist. Iykki rose to fame after her music videos and cover songs went viral on social media.

For those who are unaware, she was initially trained by popular singer and Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Ramya NSK. She later joined AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory (KMMC). She signed with Dr.Dez productions and recorded her debut album which was released on July 20, 2016. In 2017, she collaborated with rapper Jags Esan and dropped Tamil single 'Pride of Thamizhan' which was composed for the pro-Jalikattu movement. She has also penned lyrics for several Tamil songs. Her first hit was 'Enna Paathalum' which released in 2019. Her first English album is Mesense 1991.

In 2018, Iykki featured in her Tamil short film iPhone Kadhali which was well-received by the audience.

Iykki Berry has also been conducting awareness programs against smoking and alcohol addiction. She has also been organizing free medical camps. In 2019, Iykki joined hands with other social activists to support the tribal children's education and basic necessities.

How excited are you about Iykki Berry's inclusion in Bigg Boss 5 Tamil? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil has returned after almost 8 months of its fourth season's finale. Actor Aari Arjunan was seen bagging the trophy in the finale of the show which was held on January 17, 2021. Balaji Murugadoss was the first runner-up.