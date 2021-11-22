Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Wild Card Contestant: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Co-Star To Be A Part Of The Show?

Just recently, Abishek Raaja re-entered Bigg Boss 5 Tamil house. Initially, he entered the madhouse on Day 1 and was evicted on Day 21. Later, he entered the house as the first wild contestant on Day 47.

With his re-entry, the film analyst has surely gripped the mini-screen audiences. He has even started playing his mind games and strategies with the other contestants.

Well, amid all the hustle and bustle what has caught eyeballs is a buzz about another wild card contestant's entry in the show. Yes, you read that right! If reports are anything to go by, Thalapathy Vijay's co-star Sanjeev Venkat might enter the house in the current week. For the unversed, Sanjeev enjoys a massive fan following on social media and it is all thanks to his television-film stints. Though the buzz about his inclusion in the show has not yet been confirmed either by him or the makers, if it turns out to be true, the actor might be able to garner a lot of attention from the mini-screen audiences. Well, with fans still hoping for the good news, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Sanjeev was previously seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Vijay in the lead role. The actors have earlier collaborated for films like Chandralekha, Nilaave Vaa and Badri.

Currently, the house has 12 contestants including Abhinay, Abishek, Akshara Reddy, Ciby Chandran, Imman Annachi, Iykki Berry, Niroop Nandakumar, Pavani Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan, Thamarai Selvi and Varun. Priyanka is the captain of the house.

On a related note, Isaivani was evicted previously. Other than the singer, 5 contestants- Mathumitha, Suruthi, Nadia Chang, Namitha Marimuthu and Chinna Ponnu have been evicted from the show so far. Notably, Namitha walked out of the show in the first week owing to medical reasons.

The 8th week nomination will take place on Monday, November 22.