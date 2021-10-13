Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Wild Card Contestant: THIS Popular Celebrity Might Enter The Kamal Haasan Show Very Soon!

Even after the maiden nomination process, Bigg Boss 5 Tamil has not been able to garner much attention, unlike the previous seasons. It is safe to say that the Kamal Haasan show is moving at a snail's pace. If reports are to be believed, owing to the same reasons, the TRP ratings of the show have also been not so impressive.

According to the latest buzz on social media, the makers of the show are planning to bring in a wild card contestant so as to stir the madhouse. Reportedly, one of the highly speculated celebrities Shalu Shammu, who was expected to enter the house during the premiere, might enter the house of BB 5 Tamil as the first wild card contestant.

It is said that Shalu will enter the show either in the second or third week. Let us tell you that earlier, the actress' picture with the current contestants had gone viral on social media following which speculations about her entry kick-started. Well, amid hullabaloo, it remains to be seen if she really enters the show or not.

Well, in the recent nomination, 15 contestants were nominated including Nadia Chang, Raju Jeyamohan, Iykki Berry, Niroop, Suruthi, Madhumitha, Imman, Cibi, Isaivani, Varun, Chinna Ponnu, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhishek, Abinay and Akshara. Interestingly, only Pavani Reddy and the current captain of the house Thamarai Selvi are safe from the upcoming elimination.

On a related note, earlier, Namitha Marimuthu had walked out of the show halfway owing to reasons unknown. If reports are anything to go by, she might also enter the show in the days to come. However, an official confirmation is awaited.