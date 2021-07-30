Bigg Boss Fame Snehan Ties The Knot With Kannika Ravi; Kamal Haasan Attends The Wedding

Snehan, the renowned poet-lyricist who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, tv actress Kannika Ravi. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, which was held in Vadapalani, Chennai on Thursday (July 29, 2021). Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

The newlyweds exchanged the garlands, which were handed over by the Bigg Boss Tamil host. Later, Snehan and Kannika tied the knot with the blessing of Kamal Haasan. Some of the most popular faces of the Tamil film industry, including senior filmmaker Bharathiraja had also attended the wedding ceremony.

As per the reports, Snehan and Kannika Ravi have been in a relationship for the past few years. Later, the couple decided to tie the knot with the blessing of both their families. In the statement that was released to announce the wedding, Snehan had expressed his regret on not being able to get married in the presence of his well-wishers due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Snekan Sivaselvam, who is popularly known by his stage name Snehan, has penned around 2500 songs for Tamil films. He is also an actor and has appeared in a few Tamil films. But, the poet-lyricist became a household name with his appearance in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Later, he tried a hand in politics by joining Kamal Haasan's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. Snehan had contested in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections of 2021. Kannika Ravi, on the other hand, is a television actor and has appeared in several popular shows including Amudha Oru Acharyakuri and Kalyana Veedu.