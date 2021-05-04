    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Jodigal: Contestants List With Pictures, Judges, Timing And Elimination Process

      By
      |

      The much-awaited dance reality show Bigg Boss Jodigal has already become the talk of the town. Featuring former Bigg Boss Tamil contestants, the show commenced with a grand premiere on May 2 on Star Vijay. Unlike the 100-day reality show that garnered huge attention of the audience especially for brawls and arguments between housemates, Bigg Boss Jodigal will display the fun and quirky side of the contestants, who will also be experimenting with new dance styles and themes while putting their best foot forward.

      BIgg Boss Jodigal

      Let us tell you that the makers have chosen some popular faces out of the Bigg Boss lot. Interestingly, their combined performance in each dance battle will be a sight to behold for the mini-screen audiences, who have already given a green signal to the dance reality show.

      Also Read: Raiza Wilson's Skin Treatment Goes Horribly Wrong; Actress Lashes Out Against Dermatologist

      Meanwhile, take a look at the jodis

      Vanitha Vijaykumar- Shariq- Samyuktha Karthik

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijaykumar)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙮𝙪𝙠𝙩𝙝𝙖 𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙠 (@samyuktha_karthik_official)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒒 𝑯𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒏 (@shariqqqq777)

      Gabriella Charlton- Aajeedh Khalique

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Gaby (@gabriellacharlton_)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Aajeedh Khalique (@aajeedh_khalique)

      Shivani Narayanan- Som Shekar

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shivani Narayanan (@shivani_narayanan)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Som Shekar (@somshekar_)

      Aranthangi Nisha- Dhadi Balaji

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Aranthangi Nisha (@aranthangi_nisha_)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Jalko Dhadi Balaji (@jalko_dhadibalaji)

      Fathima Babu- Mohan Vaidhya

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by fathima babu (@babu.fathima)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shri Mohan Vaidhya (@shri.mohanvaidhya)

      Senrayan- Maria Juliana (Julie)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Senrayan Artist (@senrayan_official)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by maria juliana (@lianajohn28)

      Let us tell you that Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants Shivani and Gabriella might give a tough competition to other participants as they are trained dancers.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 5 To Start From June 2021 End: Report

      Judges and Host Of Bigg Boss Jodigal

      Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan will be judging the show along with S Shankar's Boys fame Nakkhul Jaidev. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 first runner-up Sandy Master will also appear in the show in a never-seen-before avatar with his trademark one-liners.

      Show's Timing

      Bigg Boss Jodigal will be aired on Star Vijay every Sunday at 8 pm. You can also watch the show anytime on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

      Elimination Process

      BB Jodigal will have elimination rounds each week, in which the contestant pair with the least votes will be evicted. Reportedly, 4 pairs will be competing with each other for the coveted title in the finale episode of the dance reality show.

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X