Bigg Boss Jodigal: Contestants List With Pictures, Judges, Timing And Elimination Process

The much-awaited dance reality show Bigg Boss Jodigal has already become the talk of the town. Featuring former Bigg Boss Tamil contestants, the show commenced with a grand premiere on May 2 on Star Vijay. Unlike the 100-day reality show that garnered huge attention of the audience especially for brawls and arguments between housemates, Bigg Boss Jodigal will display the fun and quirky side of the contestants, who will also be experimenting with new dance styles and themes while putting their best foot forward.

Let us tell you that the makers have chosen some popular faces out of the Bigg Boss lot. Interestingly, their combined performance in each dance battle will be a sight to behold for the mini-screen audiences, who have already given a green signal to the dance reality show.

Meanwhile, take a look at the jodis

Vanitha Vijaykumar- Shariq- Samyuktha Karthik

Gabriella Charlton- Aajeedh Khalique

Shivani Narayanan- Som Shekar

Aranthangi Nisha- Dhadi Balaji

Fathima Babu- Mohan Vaidhya

Senrayan- Maria Juliana (Julie)

Let us tell you that Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants Shivani and Gabriella might give a tough competition to other participants as they are trained dancers.

Judges and Host Of Bigg Boss Jodigal

Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan will be judging the show along with S Shankar's Boys fame Nakkhul Jaidev. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 first runner-up Sandy Master will also appear in the show in a never-seen-before avatar with his trademark one-liners.

Show's Timing

Bigg Boss Jodigal will be aired on Star Vijay every Sunday at 8 pm. You can also watch the show anytime on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Elimination Process

BB Jodigal will have elimination rounds each week, in which the contestant pair with the least votes will be evicted. Reportedly, 4 pairs will be competing with each other for the coveted title in the finale episode of the dance reality show.