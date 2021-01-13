Bigg Boss Says ‘I Love You’ To Nisha Aranthangi; Video Goes Viral!

It's a joyous week for the ardent fans of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The 12 ex-contestants who were evicted from the show have now entered the house to reunite with the top 6 finalists.

The ex-contestants are also around to give moral support to their friends and advice them to play well to win the title of the show. Well now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens, is a viral video from the previous episode featuring all the 18 contestants of the season.

In the video, Nisha can be seen interacting with the contestants, sitting in the living area. As she gears up to talk, the comedienne says Thank you to Bigg Boss and adds that she hopes he says 'I love you' before her exit from the house.

Soon after a couple of seconds, Bigg Boss uttered I love you, which left the housemates including Sanam Shetty, Rio Raj and Gabriella Charlton surprised. Interestingly, after Bigg Boss pronounced those '3 magical words', Nisha was seen running around the living room making it evident that she was extremely happy with his act. Later, Bigg Boss pulled her leg asking if the joke was a good one, which indeed left Nisha and other contestants in splits. Well, the moment marks the first time when Bigg Boss said 'I love you' to a contestant.

For the uninitiated, Nisha's interaction with the cameras and Bigg Boss before her eviction was one of the highlights of the season.

On a related note, the winner from the 6 finalists including Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Gabriella Charlton, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar will be announced on January 17, 2021.

