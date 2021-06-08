Bigg Boss Tamil 2 Fame Mahat Raghavendra And Wife Prachi Mishra Blessed With A Baby Boy

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestant Mahat Raghavendra and his wife Prachi Mishra were blessed with a baby boy yesterday (June 7, 2021). The actor shared the first picture of his newborn son on Twitter with an emotional message.

Mahat Raghavendra wrote, "God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning! Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness. Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes. So excited to be a dad @meprachimishra."

In the above picture, one can see Mahat and Prachi enjoying the moment with their baby boy. They are indeed looking happy and emotional at the same time. For the unversed, Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra tied the knot in February 2020, in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ever since the actor revealed the delightful news, fans have been showering congratulatory messages for the celebrity couple.

Before tying the knot, Mahat and Prachi dated each other for a few years. Notably, their wedding was attended by one of the couple's close friends and actor Silambarasan aka Simbu. Talking about their respective careers, Mahat Raghavendra has featured in popular Tamil and Telugu movies like Vallavan (Tamil), Jilla (Tamil), Ladies & Gentlemen (Telugu), Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (Tamil) and so on. He will next be seen in four Tamil films such as Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda, Ivan Than Uthaman, Kaadhal Conditions Apply and a Telugu film, Cycle.

On the other hand, Prachi Mishra is an Indian model, who was crowned Miss India Earth 2012 and Miss Congeniality during Femina Miss India 2012. She runs a fashion business in Dubai.

Filmibeat congratulates Mahat and Prachi!