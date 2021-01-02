Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aajeedh Khalique To Get Eliminated From The Kamal Haasan Show?

Aajeedh’s Family About His Gameplay

Earlier this week, when Aajeedh's mother Shabana and sister visited him during the family week, the duo had opined that the youngster should have opened up more in the show. His sister was also seen questioning other contestants for not guiding him towards the right path.

Makers Trolled For Saving Aajeedh

Let us tell you that the makers of the show were highly trolled on social media for saving Aajeedh, as the netizens believed that other eliminated contestants like Anitha Sampath, Archana Chandhoke, Samyuktha Karthik, Sanam Shetty and Suresh Chakravarthy were more deserving than him to stay in the house.

Aajeedh’s Performance Last Week

On the other hand, Aajeedh's performance in the previous week's task was average, however, he was seen entertaining the audience by crooning a few Tamil numbers, which indeed garnered huge attention of the mini-screen audience. Notably, Aajeedh has a decent fan base on social media, and therefore we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the weekend episode to know the truth behind his elimination rumours.

Other than Aajeedh, contestants including Gabriella, Ramya, Shivani and Som have also been nominated for the 13th week elimination. Aari Arjuna is the current captain of the house.