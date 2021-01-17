Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna To Raise This Season’s Trophy?

It's a big day for the mini-screen audiences and the 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The highly-anticipated finale of the season will be held today (January 17, 2021) from 6 pm onwards.

The finale will be hosted by one and only Kamal Haasan who will be bringing the top 2 finalists to the stage to announce the title winner of the show among them. Well, fans and followers of the finalists are indeed thrilled and are expecting their favourite contestant to win the title.

The five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj. Well, Aari, who has been a part of the Tamil film industry since 2005 has high chances of winning the show. If reports are to be believed, Aari has received a record number of votes in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil. It is said that Kamal Haasan will be announcing the massive votes while declaring him as the title winner of the show.

On the other hand, reports are rife that Balaji Murugadoss, who also bagged an impressive number of votes will be announced the first-runner up of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Also, Som, Ramya and Rio are reportedly the fourth, third and second runners-up of the popular reality show.

If true, along with the trophy, Aari will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Notably, the Kollywood actor is charging Rs 2 lakh per week for his stay inside the house. If so, he will be acquiring a total of Rs 70 lakh for Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Well, as the ongoing buzz goes viral on social media, fans and followers of the actor and other finalists are waiting to see what unfolds in the finale event of the show.

