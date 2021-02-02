Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Sanam Shetty Is Secretly Married? Actress Reveals The Truth

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sanam Shetty garnered huge love, support and respect from the audience for her stints inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. The actress was best known for keeping forward her honest opinions on the issues inside the house. In some situations, Sanam was even seen disagreeing with her good friends Aari Arjuna (the title winner of the show) and Anitha Sampath, which also attracted the attention of the audiences towards her.

Well now, the actress has yet again made it to the headlines but this time for the kumkum on her forehead. Recently, when one of the fans of Sanam asked if she is married, as kumkum (red pigmented powder applied in the center of the forehead) is a symbol of marriage, the actress clarified that she has not yet entered wedlock.

Revealing that she has been questioned about the same a lot of times, the Katham Katham actress tweeted, "Aww haha.. too many asking this question..I'm not married dears..not yet! with all ur blessings may be someday. Forehead kumkum is not restricted to married women in my home."

Well, fans and followers, who were quite impressed with Sanam's cool reply, wished her all the best for the future.

On a related note, the actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Notably, her exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was highly criticized by her countless fans and followers, who even slammed the makers for an unfair elimination. Sanam's camaraderie with Aari and Anitha and clash with Balaji Murugadoss (first runner up) were a few highlights of her stints inside the house.

