Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame VJ Archana Undergoes Skull Surgery; Shares An Emotional Note

VJ Archana, who took part in Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 4 last year, has now left zillions of her fans in shock as she revealed about her skull surgery. Sharing about the same, the popular host today (July 10) took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note along with a few pictures of herself from the hospital.

Revealing that she is undergoing a CSF (Cerebrospinal fluid) leak reconstruction surgery today, Archana Chandhoke quipped that her brain presumably got upset and wanted to show it was powerful than her heart. She wrote, "Hello my dearest Insta and FB family, Hope you folks are all doing well!! I'm a person who has always operated from my heart! So, looks like my brain got upset and wanted to show that is was powerful than my heart!! And now has started creating a little trouble.. it punched a bit of my skull and I have a little hole that needs a little fill!! I'm going in for a Cerebrospinal fluid leak (commonly known as CSF leak) re-construction surgery today... some strange developments in the skull near the brain!! The MRI scan proved that I have a brain though! 😅"

Adding that her daughter Zaara will be updating fans with all her health updates, she concluded by promising that she will fight the challenge and return home hearty and happy. Requesting everyone to keep her in their prayers, Archana penned, "I shud be operated from 7am to 11 am and it will be a week before I'm home again!! 🙌 Since we are in the midst of this unexpected chaos, we may not be able to take calls but I promise you that Zaara will share updates of my well-being here! I promise to fight this phase too and come home hale , hearty and happy!! Pls do take care!! Love you all my dearest "Happy Family" !!❣️Until I see ya all again, this is your Archana Chandhoke signing off for a short break!! 😘 Keep me in your prayers! 🙏🏻Love, Indrum endrum Ungal Achuma."

Let us tell you that Archana Chandhoke's gameplay in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 and Anbu (love) strategies for other contestants in the house had garnered mixed response from the mini-screen audiences. She was even criticized by host Kamal Haasan during one of the episodes of the show.

On the work front, Archana is currently hosting Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai on Vijay Television. She is also awaiting the release of her highly anticipated film Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar which also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai and Yogi Babu.