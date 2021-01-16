Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Finale: Aari Arjuna Leads By 17 Lakh Votes?

Looks like Aari Arjuna is reigning the vote bank of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. As per BB Tamil analysts, the actor is now leading by an impressive 17 lakh votes followed by Balaji Murugadoss and other 3 finalists including Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj and Som Shekar.

Though there is no official confirmation about the same, fans and followers of Aari are highly elated with the ongoing buzz and are expecting him to raise the trophy of the season. For the uninitiated, Aari, who is the most nominated contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil, is also one of the highly anticipated winners of the season.

On a related note, in the Saturday episode of the show, Gabriella Charlton, the sixth runner up of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be interacting with Kamal Haasan and other housemates. If you may recall, the 21-year-old exited the show after accepting Bigg Boss' cash prize offer of Rs 5 lakh on Day 102.

On a related note, the ex-contestants of the season had spent a couple of days with the finalists of the show to celebrate the harvest festival Pongal. The 17 contestants (post-eviction of Gabriella), were asked to recreate the Paati Sollai Thattathey (do not disobey grandmother's words) task which was one of the highlights of the season.

In the task, the contestants were seen playing the roles of members of a family headed by a grandmother portrayed by Archana Chandhoke. The skit required Archana to tempt them with her plans to split her wealth in order to bring them together. Also, two members (Rekha and Aajeedh) were given a secret task to steal the document which Archana had kept in a locker.

Also Read: Aari Arjuna's Remuneration For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Will Stun You!

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here's How Much Balaji Murugadoss Is Charging For The Show!