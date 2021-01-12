Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Gabriella Charlton’s Remuneration For The Show Will Stun You!

The Popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is inching towards its finale. In the previous episode of the show, ex-contestants including Archana Chandhoke, Jithan Ramesh and Nisha Aranthangi were seen entering the house to cheer up the 6 finalists- Gabriella Charlton, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj and Som Shekar.

Well, the youngest of them all, Gabriella has a decent fan base on social media. Her stints including straightforwardness and positive relation with other contestants in the house have been receiving high appreciation from host Kamal Haasan and the mini-screen audiences alike.

Gabby's girl next door attitude has definitely made her one of the favourites of the audiences, who are now expecting her to win the title of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Talking about her remuneration, Gabriella is reportedly charging Rs 1 lakh per week for the show. If so, her total remuneration for 105 days (until the finale) will be Rs 15 lakh. Though we will have to wait and watch to see if the 21-year-old wins the show, we definitely are sure that Gabriella is indeed taking home a massive sum of money along with the unconditional love and support of her fans and followers.

Gabriella, who is a former child artist, has appeared in several hit films including Dhanush-Shruti Haasan's 2012 romantic psychological drama 3. She played the role of Shruti's mute sister Sumi. Her other films are Chennaiyil Oru Naal (2013), Appa (2016) and Appa 2 (2020).

Coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the finale of the show will be held on January 17, 2021. Fans of the 6 finalists and the mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting to see who emerges as the undisputed winner of the season.

