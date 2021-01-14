Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Gabriella Charlton To Walk Out Of The Show?

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's race to the finale has just begun. The previous episode of the show witnessed the entry of ex-contestants including Archana Chandhoke, Rekha, Nisha Aranthangi, Jithan Ramesh, Sanam Shetty, Velmurugan, Aajeedh Khalique, Suchitra, Samyuktha Karthik and Anitha Sampath. The ex-contestants have apparently entered the show to cheer the 6 finalists of the show.

Now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The promo shows Bigg Boss making an alluring offer of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to the finalists. As per the latest buzz, Gabriella Charlton will walk out of the show after accepting the big offer. Though it is not known why the diva decided to walk out before the finale, looks like Gabby didn't want to take a risk considering she was the last one to get saved in the previous elimination process.

Well, Gabriella's decision has come as a shocker for her fans and followers. A few have also appreciated the 21-year-old for her logical and impressive decision making skill.

Reportedly, she is charging Rs 1 lakh per week for the show. If so, her total remuneration for 102 days will be Rs 15 lakh (approx). If true, Gabriella will be taking home a total of Rs 20 lakh along with the unconditional love and support of her fans and followers.

The other finalists of the show include Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj. Notably, the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be held on January 17, 2021 (Sunday). On the other hand, in today's episode, the finalists along with the ex-contestants will be seen celebrating the harvest festival Pongal.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here's How Much Rio Raj Is Charging For The Kamal Haasan Show

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Shivani Narayanan's Total Remuneration Will Make Your Jaw Drop!