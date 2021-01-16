Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details

With just 1 day left for the finale, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. In the previous few episodes, ex-contestants were seen entering the house to celebrate the harvest festival Pongal and cheer the 6 finalists of the house.

Notably, one among the finalists, Gabriella Charlton decided to leave the show after accepting Bigg Boss' cash prize offer of Rs 5 lakh. Now, the five finalists of the show are Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar.

Though the finalists have already appealed to the audience for votes justifying their eligibility to become the winner, fans and followers of the contestants are doing everything they can to support their favourites through votes. Notably, the 5 contestants will be exiting the house after a long stay of 106 days inside.

Date And Time The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be aired on January 17, 2021(Sunday), from 6 pm in the evening. Where To Watch? The highly anticipated finale hosted by the Ulaganayagan will be telecast on popular Tamil channel Vijay Television and it'll also be available on video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Special Guests For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 As per reports, the family members and friends of the finalists will witness the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 along with the ex-contestants of the show. Though there is no clarity about chief guests, rumours are rife that a few actors and ex Bigg Boss Tamil contestants might enter the house to escort the runners-up. Kamal Haasan will be bringing the top 2 finalists to the finale stage to announce the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

