Bigg Boss Tamil 4: High Voltage Brawl Erupts Between Balaji Murugadoss And Aari Arjuna Yet Again

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has indeed shocked many. In the promo, Balaji Murugadoss can be seen losing his cool yet again as he questions Aari Arjuna for his statement regarding the former's relation with Shivani Narayanan.

To this, the Baghavan actor responded that he should have clarified about the same with Shivani's mother when she entered the house recently.

An evidently irked Balaji was seen yelling at the top of his lungs as he asked Aari to not bring Shivani's topic between their discussion. On the other hand, Aari was seen requesting Ramya Pandian to take her 'friend' Balaji away from him, which annoyed the actress who responded by saying, "Ok Aari. Thank you, my dear friend".

Let us tell you that recently Shivani Narayanan's mother Akila had entered the show. Upon her entry, Akila was seen questioning Shivani about her growing proximity with Balaji. Asking her the reason behind entering Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the actress' mother reminded her that the show is being watched by the world. She was also seen supporting Aari's statement about Balaji-Shivani's relationship. Surprisingly, Akila didn't exchange words with Balaji.

Also, recently when Aari and Balaji were nominated as weak performers, the duo was seen engaging in a verbal brawl inside the glass chamber. Apparently, Aari referred to Balaji as a lazy person of the season.

Well, the latest promo has not gone down well with the netizens as a few opine that Balaji should be given a red card by Kamal Haasan for his behavior which has indeed bothered the other contestants inside the house. Netizens have also requested the Ulaganyagan to give strict warning to Balaji as the show is being watched by children, who have high chances of getting inspired by him.

Another section of social media users believes that Aari is trying to trigger Balaji to show the latter as a negative and toxic person to the audience so that he can easily win the show. A few also appreciated Aari for keeping calm when Balaji blamed him throughout.

