Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Takes A Dig At Ramya Pandian And Balaji Murugadoss

The Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was indeed a high voltage one. Host Kamal Haasan, who was evidently upset with Balaji Murugadoss, criticized him for breaking rules and behaving violently inside the house.

The Ulaganaygan also slammed the youngster for his remark that former winners of Bigg Boss Tamil were least deserving. A disappointed Kamal said that Balaji is taking the audience and their votes for granted and his comment is disrespectful towards the title he is wishing to achieve.

On the other hand, Kamal asked Aari to sit separately, and requested the remaining contestants including Rio Raj, Som Shekar, Balaji, Ramya Pandian, Aajeedh Khalique, Shivani Narayanan and Gabriella Charlton to share the problems they were facing because of the Nedunchalai actor.

During the process, Kamal slammed Ramya as she said that she found Aari as a boring contestant for the past 90 days. She was also seen calling him a negative person whose behavior she wasn't able to tolerate. To this, the senior actor took a dig at Ramya by calling her biased.

He said, "During Balaji-Aari's argument, you let Balaji express his opinion, but when it was Aari's turn, you requested others to disperse. So it's not a fair argument. Unnecessarily taking sides and again not playing for yourself. You should keep an honest opinion." Further, Kamal asked the contestants if they had taken the hint when their family members appreciated Aari. He added, "I feel you all have misunderstood them (family members) and tried to pull Aari down with your irrelevant brawls and arguments."

On a related note, as the mini-screen audience await the Sunday episode of the show, rumours are rife that Aajeedh Khalique will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 4 this time.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: High Voltage Brawl Erupts Between Balaji Murugadoss And Aari Arjuna Yet Again

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aajeedh Khalique To Get Eliminated From The Kamal Haasan Show?